Oskaloosa Daily Weather Forecast
OSKALOOSA, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, August 30
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
