Raymondville Weather Forecast
RAYMONDVILLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 97 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Monday, August 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 74 °F
- 5 to 14 mph wind
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 76 °F
- 3 to 14 mph wind
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 97 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
