Winslow Weather Forecast
WINSLOW, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Monday, August 30
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 93 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 81 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
