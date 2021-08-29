Weather Forecast For Cody
CODY, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Monday, August 30
Sunny then areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
