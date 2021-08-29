Waynesboro Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WAYNESBORO, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while tropical storm conditions possible overnight
- High 84 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Monday, August 30
Tropical storm conditions possible during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
