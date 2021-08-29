Cancel
Adams County 4-H photo contest winners find beauty in nature

By Staff Reports
Natchez Democrat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Adams County Extension office, located on Carthage Point Road, conducted a Youth Pet & Nature Photo Contest last month. This contest was for youth 5 and 18 years old. Fourteen children and teens participated in the photo contest, where they were asked to submit their best photos of animals, nature and their pets. All of the participants who placed received a gift card, said Jason Jones, an Adams County Extension Agent.

