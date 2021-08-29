Cancel
Winfield, KS

Winfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Winfield News Alert
 5 days ago

WINFIELD, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0bgLT6EN00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

