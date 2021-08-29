Winfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

WINFIELD, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Monday, August 30 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 93 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 94 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



