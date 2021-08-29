Weather Forecast For Mesquite
MESQUITE, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 110 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Monday, August 30
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 109 °F, low 80 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 103 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
