Weather Forecast For Mesquite

MESQUITE, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 110 °F, low 77 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Monday, August 30 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 109 °F, low 80 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 103 °F, low 75 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.