North Chicago Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
NORTH CHICAGO, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, August 30
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
