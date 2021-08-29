Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

Detroit centers, churches open as sites for vaccine boosters

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

DETROIT (AP) — Some community centers and churches in Detroit will be used as sites for immunocompromised residents seeking a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Mayor Mike Duggan said Thursday that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available as boosters at 10 locations for walk-ins or people scheduling appointments.

About 2,000 residents already have received third doses at the city’s downtown convention center which will remain one of the vaccination sites. Third doses will be available starting Sept. 20 for all fully vaccinated Detroit residents.

“As we continue to watch the data and see the spread of the Delta variant, we want to make sure we are doing everything we can to keep the residents of our city safe,” Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair said Thursday.

More than 53,700 cases of the virus have been reported in Detroit since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. More than 2,300 deaths attributed to COVID-19 have been confirmed.

About 43% of Detroit residents age 12 and older have been vaccinated.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

556K+
Followers
307K+
Post
262M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Health
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Coronavirus
Detroit, MI
Health
Detroit, MI
Vaccines
Local
Michigan COVID-19 Vaccines
Detroit, MI
Society
Detroit, MI
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
Local
Michigan Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Duggan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Convention Center#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Vancouver, WAPosted by
The Associated Press

Anti-mask protests force 3 schools into lockdown

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Three schools in Vancouver, Washington, were placed in lockdown Friday after anti-mask protesters tried to access school ground. Pat Nuzzo, communications director for Vancouver Public Schools, said the lockdowns were a safety precaution. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Patriot Prayer, a far-right extremist group, and other far-right...

Comments / 0

Community Policy