Schools Newz | Looking forward to a great school year

Filling in the blanks in this story can create classroom or “at home” fun. Ask for words to make the party happen. I am your vice-principal, Mr. _________, and my task today is to tell you about many _______ events that are coming up in the beginning of our _______ school year. We want you to feel _________ about everything we do here, at ________ School, and hope you will always remember the ________ things you learned.