Clearlake Weather Forecast
CLEARLAKE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Patchy smoke during the day; while haze overnight
- High 102 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Monday, August 30
Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 100 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
