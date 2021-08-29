Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Decatur, TX

Weather Forecast For Decatur

Posted by 
Decatur Updates
Decatur Updates
 5 days ago

DECATUR, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0bgLSdtw00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Decatur Updates

Decatur Updates

Decatur, TX
35
Followers
188
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Decatur Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Decatur, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy