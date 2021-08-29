Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burlington, IA

How downtown Burlington's TIGER project took shape through public meetings, a pandemic and higher costs

Hawk Eye
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrior to March 2020, Burlington's 2018 Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery Grant was highly anticipated in Burlington, but after two bids came back higher than expected, potentially due to COVID-19 driving up material costs, the city has been left crunching numbers to figure out how to make the vision promised to the federal government into reality.

www.thehawkeye.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burlington, IA
Traffic
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Traffic
Local
Iowa Health
Burlington, IA
Government
City
Burlington, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiger#Public Interest#Infrastructure#Pandemic#Tiger#Smith Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy