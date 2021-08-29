How downtown Burlington's TIGER project took shape through public meetings, a pandemic and higher costs
Prior to March 2020, Burlington's 2018 Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery Grant was highly anticipated in Burlington, but after two bids came back higher than expected, potentially due to COVID-19 driving up material costs, the city has been left crunching numbers to figure out how to make the vision promised to the federal government into reality.www.thehawkeye.com
