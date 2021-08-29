Tomah Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
TOMAH, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Monday, August 30
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0