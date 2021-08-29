Daily Weather Forecast For Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Monday, August 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 76 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
