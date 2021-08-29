Daily Weather Forecast For Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 22 mph



Monday, August 30 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 76 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 23 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.