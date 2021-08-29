"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 8/29

“Never be afraid to laugh at yourself,” comedian Joan Rivers once quipped, “after all, you could be missing out on the joke of the century.”. For Rivers, laughter was the best medicine (although she’d surely resent the cliché), and she used it as a means to confront the troubles in her own life, as well as in society. Joan Rivers may be something of a comedic legend — she was someone who could bring a crowd to their feet at every performance, whether they were giving a standing ovation or storming off in an angry huff — but the trajectory of her career was bumpy at its best, and catastrophic at its worst. Comedy carried her through difficult times.