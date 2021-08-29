Cancel
"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 8/29

CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Lee Cowan finds out how one Iowa town is fighting for an Afghan immigrant who served with U.S. forces. Also: Ted Koppel looks at the epidemic of gun violence in Baltimore; Faith Salie sits down with "Top Chef" host Padma Lakshmi; Anthony Mason talks with David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash; David Martin digs into the controversy surrounding former Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, acquitted of war crime charges; and Lilia Luciano visits an exhibition of Latinx art at El Museo del Barrio in New York.

