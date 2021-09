Two talented St. Louis bartenders have teamed up for a new bar concept coming to The Grove this fall. Tony Saputo, who was most recently beverage director of Consips (The Midwestern Meat & Drink, Start Bar, The Wheelhouse), and Meredith Barry, former beverage director of Angad Arts Hotel (and its now-shuttered Grand Tavern), first met on a bus trip to visit the Uncle Nearest whiskey distillery in Tennessee. The two kept in touch, and when Saputo began looking for investors to open a new place, Barry showed interest in coming on as a silent partner. That evolved into Barry wanting to be more involved, and the idea of the two developing a concept together was born.