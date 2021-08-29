Weather Forecast For Baxley

BAXLEY, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 93 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Monday, August 30 Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 75 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



