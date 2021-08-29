4-Day Weather Forecast For Winnemucca

WINNEMUCCA, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 92 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, August 30 Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight High 92 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 30 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



