4-Day Weather Forecast For Winnemucca
WINNEMUCCA, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 92 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, August 30
Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight
- High 92 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
