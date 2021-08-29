Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winnemucca, NV

4-Day Weather Forecast For Winnemucca

Posted by 
Winnemucca Daily
Winnemucca Daily
 5 days ago

WINNEMUCCA, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VyMvQ_0bgLRiHM00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Winnemucca Daily

Winnemucca Daily

Winnemucca, NV
21
Followers
166
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Winnemucca Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winnemucca, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy