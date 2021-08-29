4-Day Weather Forecast For Ottawa

OTTAWA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, August 30 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 88 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 86 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 mph



