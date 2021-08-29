Cancel
Dumas, TX

Rainy Sunday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Dumas Times
Dumas Times
 5 days ago

(DUMAS, TX) Sunday is set to be rainy in Dumas, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Dumas:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06XJ5y_0bgLRWdW00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Dumas Times

Dumas Times

Dumas, TX
ABOUT

With Dumas Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

