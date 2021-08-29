Cancel
Eufaula, AL

Daily Weather Forecast For Eufaula

Eufaula Times
Eufaula Times
 5 days ago

EUFAULA, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0bgLRVkn00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 89 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of rain showers then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Eufaula Times

Eufaula Times

Eufaula, AL
With Eufaula Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

