Jennings, LA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Jennings

Posted by 
Jennings Times
Jennings Times
 5 days ago

JENNINGS, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0bgLR8mZ00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Tropical Storm Conditions Possible

    • High 90 °F, low 76 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, August 30

    Tropical storm conditions possible during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Jennings Times

Jennings Times

Jennings, LA
ABOUT

With Jennings Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

