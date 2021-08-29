Pierre Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

PIERRE, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Monday, August 30 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 82 °F, low 61 °F 9 to 18 mph wind



Tuesday, August 31 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 28 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 65 °F 10 to 16 mph wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.