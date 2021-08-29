Pierre Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PIERRE, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Monday, August 30
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 61 °F
- 9 to 18 mph wind
Tuesday, August 31
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 65 °F
- 10 to 16 mph wind
