Ogdensburg Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

OGDENSBURG, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 80 °F, low 71 °F 8 to 13 mph wind



Monday, August 30 Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 62 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Tuesday, August 31 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 9 mph



