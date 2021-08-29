Ogdensburg Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
OGDENSBURG, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 80 °F, low 71 °F
- 8 to 13 mph wind
Monday, August 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 62 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
