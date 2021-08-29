Lake Geneva Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

LAKE GENEVA, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, August 30 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.