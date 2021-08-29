Weather Forecast For Vidalia
VIDALIA, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, August 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
