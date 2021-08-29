Weather Forecast For Arkadelphia

ARKADELPHIA, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 93 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, August 30 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 85 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



