Lexington Weather Forecast
LEXINGTON, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Monday, August 30
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 89 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 79 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0