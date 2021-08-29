Cancel
Perryville, MO

Perryville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Perryville News Watch
 5 days ago

PERRYVILLE, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Sunday, August 29

    Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

