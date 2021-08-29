Perryville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

PERRYVILLE, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 90 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Monday, August 30 Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



