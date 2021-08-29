Cancel
New Ulm, MN

Daily Weather Forecast For New Ulm

New Ulm Voice
New Ulm Voice
 5 days ago

NEW ULM, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0bgLQr5I00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

With New Ulm Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

