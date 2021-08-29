Astoria Daily Weather Forecast
ASTORIA, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Patchy fog during the day; while patchy drizzle overnight
- High 67 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Monday, August 30
Patchy drizzle during the day; while occasional drizzle overnight
- High 63 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Occasional drizzle then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
