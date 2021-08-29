4-Day Weather Forecast For Cleveland

CLEVELAND, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 93 °F, low 73 °F Windy: 25 mph



Monday, August 30 Tropical Storm Conditions Possible High 78 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 31 Heavy rain then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 70 °F Windy: 20 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



