Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, MS

4-Day Weather Forecast For Cleveland

Posted by 
Cleveland News Flash
Cleveland News Flash
 5 days ago

CLEVELAND, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0bgLQogL00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Tropical Storm Conditions Possible

    • High 78 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Heavy rain then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Cleveland News Flash

Cleveland News Flash

Cleveland, MS
67
Followers
168
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cleveland News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy