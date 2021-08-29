Weather Forecast For Union City

UNION CITY, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, August 30 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 84 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 77 °F, low 66 °F Windy: 25 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while clear overnight High 83 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 mph



