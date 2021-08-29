Cancel
Union City, TN

Weather Forecast For Union City

Union City Times
 5 days ago

UNION CITY, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0bgLQnnc00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 84 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 77 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Union City Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

