Weather Forecast For Union City
UNION CITY, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, August 30
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 84 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 77 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0