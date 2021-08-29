4-Day Weather Forecast For Emporia
EMPORIA, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Monday, August 30
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
