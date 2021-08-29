4-Day Weather Forecast For Emporia

EMPORIA, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Monday, August 30 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 94 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 86 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.