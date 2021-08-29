Daily Weather Forecast For La Grande
LA GRANDE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Monday, August 30
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 42 °F
- 8 to 14 mph wind
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
