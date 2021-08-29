Daily Weather Forecast For Escanaba
ESCANABA, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 60 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Monday, August 30
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
