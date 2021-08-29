Weather Forecast For Columbia
COLUMBIA, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Tropical storm conditions possible during the day; while tropical storm conditions expected overnight
- High 85 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Monday, August 30
Tropical storm conditions expected during the day; while tropical storm conditions possible overnight
- High 79 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 31
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
