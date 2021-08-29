Shawano Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SHAWANO, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Monday, August 30
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
