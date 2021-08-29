Steamboat Springs Weather Forecast
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 83 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, August 30
Areas of smoke during the day; while smoke overnight
- High 85 °F, low 45 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 80 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
