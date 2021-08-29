Cancel
Kaufman, TX

Kaufman Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Kaufman News Alert
Kaufman News Alert
 5 days ago

KAUFMAN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Sunday, August 29

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

