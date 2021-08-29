Weather Forecast For Barre

BARRE, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Chance of Rain Showers High 77 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Monday, August 30 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 75 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.