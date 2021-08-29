Weather Forecast For Sturgeon Bay

STURGEON BAY, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 22 mph



Monday, August 30 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



