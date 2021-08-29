Cancel
Show Low, AZ

Sunday rain in Show Low: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Show Low News Flash
Show Low News Flash
 5 days ago

(SHOW LOW, AZ) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Show Low Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Show Low:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0bgLQZOK00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 74 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

