Manchester, KY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Manchester

Posted by 
Manchester Today
Manchester Today
 5 days ago

MANCHESTER, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hESeH_0bgLQYVb00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Areas of fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Areas of fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then areas of fog overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Manchester Today

Manchester Today

Manchester, KY
ABOUT

With Manchester Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

