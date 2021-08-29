4-Day Weather Forecast For Manchester

MANCHESTER, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 90 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Monday, August 30 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight High 90 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Areas of fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Areas of fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then areas of fog overnight High 77 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



