4-Day Weather Forecast For Coalinga
COALINGA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Haze
- High 105 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Monday, August 30
Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 105 °F, low 69 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 64 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0