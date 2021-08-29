Cancel
Coalinga, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Coalinga

Coalinga Daily
Coalinga Daily
 5 days ago

COALINGA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Sunday, August 29

    Haze

    • High 105 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 105 °F, low 69 °F
    • 0 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 64 °F
    • 0 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

