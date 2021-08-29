Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kittanning, PA

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Posted by 
Kittanning Digest
Kittanning Digest
 5 days ago

(KITTANNING, PA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Kittanning Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kittanning:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0bgLQWk900

  • Sunday, August 29

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 75 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Kittanning Digest

Kittanning Digest

Kittanning, PA
47
Followers
175
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kittanning Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kittanning, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seize The Day#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy