Burley Daily Weather Forecast
BURLEY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Monday, August 30
Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
