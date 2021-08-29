Weather Forecast For Hudson
HUDSON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 76 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Monday, August 30
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of rain during the day; while rain likely overnight
- High 74 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
